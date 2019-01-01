QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mayex USA Inc operates in the packaging and containers industry. The company is engaged in the development of packaging of mineral water and soft drinks.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mayex USA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mayex USA (MAYX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mayex USA (OTCEM: MAYX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mayex USA's (MAYX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mayex USA.

Q

What is the target price for Mayex USA (MAYX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mayex USA

Q

Current Stock Price for Mayex USA (MAYX)?

A

The stock price for Mayex USA (OTCEM: MAYX) is $0.201 last updated Fri Jul 16 2021 18:35:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mayex USA (MAYX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mayex USA.

Q

When is Mayex USA (OTCEM:MAYX) reporting earnings?

A

Mayex USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mayex USA (MAYX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mayex USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Mayex USA (MAYX) operate in?

A

Mayex USA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.