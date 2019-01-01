Maxis Bhd is a telecommunications provider. Its primary services include mobile, wireless, fixed, and enterprise services, with the majority of revenue generated from mobile and wireless. The company generates mobile revenue from prepaid and postpaid subscribers, with roughly an even split between both. Within enterprise services, Maxis provides traditional managed services in addition to mobile and fixed services. Additionally, the company owns fiber backhaul infrastructure. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Malaysia.