Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
0.04/3.86%
52 Wk
0.99 - 1.13
Mkt Cap
7.7B
Payout Ratio
93.57
Open
-
P/E
24.25
EPS
0.04
Shares
7.8B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 21, 2021, 9:42AM
Maxis Bhd is a telecommunications provider. Its primary services include mobile, wireless, fixed, and enterprise services, with the majority of revenue generated from mobile and wireless. The company generates mobile revenue from prepaid and postpaid subscribers, with roughly an even split between both. Within enterprise services, Maxis provides traditional managed services in addition to mobile and fixed services. Additionally, the company owns fiber backhaul infrastructure. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Malaysia.


Maxis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maxis (MAXSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maxis (OTCPK: MAXSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maxis's (MAXSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maxis.

Q

What is the target price for Maxis (MAXSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maxis

Q

Current Stock Price for Maxis (MAXSF)?

A

The stock price for Maxis (OTCPK: MAXSF) is $0.99 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:24:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maxis (MAXSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maxis.

Q

When is Maxis (OTCPK:MAXSF) reporting earnings?

A

Maxis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maxis (MAXSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maxis.

Q

What sector and industry does Maxis (MAXSF) operate in?

A

Maxis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.