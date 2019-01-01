QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.74/2.38%
52 Wk
29.64 - 51.76
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
46.96
Open
-
P/E
22.08
EPS
0.29
Shares
197.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Man Wah Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company that is mainly engaged in the research, development, production, sale and related services of sofas, mattresses, panel furniture, and furniture accessories. The company reports in four segments namely Sofa and ancillary products, Other products, Other Business, and Homegroup Business. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Sofa and ancillary products segment. The company's brands include CHEERS, Fleming, and others. The company operates in the People's Republic of China(including Hong Kong and Macau), North America, Europe, and other countries.

Man Wah Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Man Wah Hldgs (MAWHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Man Wah Hldgs (OTCPK: MAWHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Man Wah Hldgs's (MAWHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Man Wah Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Man Wah Hldgs (MAWHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Man Wah Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Man Wah Hldgs (MAWHY)?

A

The stock price for Man Wah Hldgs (OTCPK: MAWHY) is $31.31 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 18:44:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Man Wah Hldgs (MAWHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 20, 2012.

Q

When is Man Wah Hldgs (OTCPK:MAWHY) reporting earnings?

A

Man Wah Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Man Wah Hldgs (MAWHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Man Wah Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Man Wah Hldgs (MAWHY) operate in?

A

Man Wah Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.