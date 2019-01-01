Marston's PLC is a beer brewer and pub operator. It operates more than 1,500 pubs across the United Kingdom under brand names including Marston's Two For One, Milestone Rotisserie, Pitcher & Piano, and Revere. It also licenses and franchises more than 500 other taverns, and it has some locations that offer lodging. The company has five breweries that distribute its beer brands for sale to both out-of-home and at-home customers. Its key beer brands include Hobgoblin, Marston's Pedigree, Wainwright, Ringwood, Brakspear, and Banks's. Roughly 20% of the company's revenue comes from the brewing business; the rest comes from its pub businesses. Virtually all revenue is generated in the United Kingdom.