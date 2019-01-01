QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.9 - 1.42
Mkt Cap
672.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
634.2M
Outstanding
Marston's PLC is a beer brewer and pub operator. It operates more than 1,500 pubs across the United Kingdom under brand names including Marston's Two For One, Milestone Rotisserie, Pitcher & Piano, and Revere. It also licenses and franchises more than 500 other taverns, and it has some locations that offer lodging. The company has five breweries that distribute its beer brands for sale to both out-of-home and at-home customers. Its key beer brands include Hobgoblin, Marston's Pedigree, Wainwright, Ringwood, Brakspear, and Banks's. Roughly 20% of the company's revenue comes from the brewing business; the rest comes from its pub businesses. Virtually all revenue is generated in the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marston's Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marston's (MARZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marston's (OTCPK: MARZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marston's's (MARZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marston's.

Q

What is the target price for Marston's (MARZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marston's

Q

Current Stock Price for Marston's (MARZF)?

A

The stock price for Marston's (OTCPK: MARZF) is $1.06 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:58:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marston's (MARZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marston's.

Q

When is Marston's (OTCPK:MARZF) reporting earnings?

A

Marston's does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marston's (MARZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marston's.

Q

What sector and industry does Marston's (MARZF) operate in?

A

Marston's is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.