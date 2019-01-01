QQQ
Range
98 - 101.01
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/5K
Div / Yield
4.26/4.06%
52 Wk
73.63 - 109
Mkt Cap
17.5B
Payout Ratio
21.24
Open
98
P/E
5.41
EPS
696.7
Shares
173.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Marubeni Corp is a general trading company. It focuses on both trading and business investments in grain fields, natural resource and energy fields, and power generation fields. Investing in farms, power plants, mines, transportation systems, and other distributors allows the company to sell resources to the world market. Marubeni has entered these various markets through multiple avenues. It may either acquire an existing business or develop an entire project internally. The two regions generating the most sales are Japan and the United States. Approximately half of sales derive from Japan, with another third coming from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Marubeni Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marubeni (MARUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marubeni (OTCPK: MARUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marubeni's (MARUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marubeni.

Q

What is the target price for Marubeni (MARUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marubeni

Q

Current Stock Price for Marubeni (MARUY)?

A

The stock price for Marubeni (OTCPK: MARUY) is $101.01 last updated Today at 2:31:07 PM.

Q

Does Marubeni (MARUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 12, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUY) reporting earnings?

A

Marubeni does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marubeni (MARUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marubeni.

Q

What sector and industry does Marubeni (MARUY) operate in?

A

Marubeni is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.