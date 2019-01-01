Marubeni Corp is a general trading company. It focuses on both trading and business investments in grain fields, natural resource and energy fields, and power generation fields. Investing in farms, power plants, mines, transportation systems, and other distributors allows the company to sell resources to the world market. Marubeni has entered these various markets through multiple avenues. It may either acquire an existing business or develop an entire project internally. The two regions generating the most sales are Japan and the United States. Approximately half of sales derive from Japan, with another third coming from the United States.