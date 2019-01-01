QQQ
ProStar Holdings Inc specializes in the development of patented mapping software. ProStar's Precision Mapping Solutions are natively cloud and mobile and offered as Software as a Service. The company's Software as a Service provides the ability to capture, record, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure such as buried utilities and pipelines; which is all accomplished in real-time through ProStar's patented geospatial intelligence software. It offers three products, PointMan Plus, PointMan Pro, and PointMan Enterprise, all of which are designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires knowledge of the precise location of sub-surface infrastructure.

ProStar Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProStar Holdings (MAPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProStar Holdings (OTCQX: MAPPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProStar Holdings's (MAPPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProStar Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for ProStar Holdings (MAPPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProStar Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for ProStar Holdings (MAPPF)?

A

The stock price for ProStar Holdings (OTCQX: MAPPF) is $0.2384 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProStar Holdings (MAPPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProStar Holdings.

Q

When is ProStar Holdings (OTCQX:MAPPF) reporting earnings?

A

ProStar Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProStar Holdings (MAPPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProStar Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ProStar Holdings (MAPPF) operate in?

A

ProStar Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.