ProStar Holdings Inc specializes in the development of patented mapping software. ProStar's Precision Mapping Solutions are natively cloud and mobile and offered as Software as a Service. The company's Software as a Service provides the ability to capture, record, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure such as buried utilities and pipelines; which is all accomplished in real-time through ProStar's patented geospatial intelligence software. It offers three products, PointMan Plus, PointMan Pro, and PointMan Enterprise, all of which are designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires knowledge of the precise location of sub-surface infrastructure.