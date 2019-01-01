QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.1/5.50%
52 Wk
1.89 - 2.22
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
150.93
Open
-
P/E
28.7
EPS
0.04
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mapletree Industrial Trust, or MIT, is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership and management of industrial properties across Singapore. In terms of total value and square footage, most of the company's real estate portfolio comprises multi-tenanted flatted factories, Hi-Tech buildings, and business park buildings. MIT generates revenue in the form of rental income derived from the leasing of its industrial facilities in medium- to long-term leases. The company's Hi-Tech Buildings account for the majority of this rental income. Mapletree Industrial's customer base encompasses a variety of companies engaged in manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade activities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mapletree Industrial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mapletree Industrial (MAPIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mapletree Industrial (OTCPK: MAPIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mapletree Industrial's (MAPIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mapletree Industrial.

Q

What is the target price for Mapletree Industrial (MAPIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mapletree Industrial

Q

Current Stock Price for Mapletree Industrial (MAPIF)?

A

The stock price for Mapletree Industrial (OTCPK: MAPIF) is $1.89 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:33:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mapletree Industrial (MAPIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mapletree Industrial.

Q

When is Mapletree Industrial (OTCPK:MAPIF) reporting earnings?

A

Mapletree Industrial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mapletree Industrial (MAPIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mapletree Industrial.

Q

What sector and industry does Mapletree Industrial (MAPIF) operate in?

A

Mapletree Industrial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.