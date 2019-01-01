Mapletree Industrial Trust, or MIT, is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership and management of industrial properties across Singapore. In terms of total value and square footage, most of the company's real estate portfolio comprises multi-tenanted flatted factories, Hi-Tech buildings, and business park buildings. MIT generates revenue in the form of rental income derived from the leasing of its industrial facilities in medium- to long-term leases. The company's Hi-Tech Buildings account for the majority of this rental income. Mapletree Industrial's customer base encompasses a variety of companies engaged in manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade activities.