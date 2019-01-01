Maroc Telecom SA telecommunications operator in the Kingdom of Morocco. The company provides wide range of services covering Fixed-Line and Mobile communications, data transfer, and other value-added services. It operates in the Fixed-Line telephony, Mobile telephony and Internet segments. The Fixed-Line and Mobile operating segments are combined within the Services Division (DGS) and the Networks and Systems Division. The company derives revenues from the sale of Mobile, Fixed-line and Internet telecommunication services and from the sale of equipment.