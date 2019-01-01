Mandarin Oriental International Ltd is an owner and operator of hotels, domiciled in Hong Kong. The company principally operates luxury hotels across the globe. Mandarin Oriental International reports operations across three regions: Asia, The Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Asia constitutes the most significant contribution to revenue, followed by EMEA. Rooms, food, and beverage operations constitute the vast majority of revenue, with more than half the revenue attributable to letting rooms.