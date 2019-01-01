QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
59.13 - 69.31
Mkt Cap
458.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.72
Shares
7.8M
Outstanding
Manz AG is a high-tech equipment manufacturer. The company develops expertise technology in fields including automation, vacuum coating, metrology, laser processing, wet chemistry, printing and coating, and roll-to-roll. Its segments consist of Electronic Business, Solar Business, Contract manufacturing, Service and Energy Storage Business. The majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of displays for liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diodes flat screens, touch sensors, production systems for printed circuit boards, chip carriers and also smartphones, tablet computers, notebooks and other consumer electronics.

Analyst Ratings

Manz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manz (MANZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manz (OTCPK: MANZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Manz's (MANZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Manz.

Q

What is the target price for Manz (MANZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Manz

Q

Current Stock Price for Manz (MANZF)?

A

The stock price for Manz (OTCPK: MANZF) is $59.13 last updated Fri Sep 17 2021 17:06:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Manz (MANZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manz.

Q

When is Manz (OTCPK:MANZF) reporting earnings?

A

Manz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Manz (MANZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manz.

Q

What sector and industry does Manz (MANZF) operate in?

A

Manz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.