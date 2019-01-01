Manz AG is a high-tech equipment manufacturer. The company develops expertise technology in fields including automation, vacuum coating, metrology, laser processing, wet chemistry, printing and coating, and roll-to-roll. Its segments consist of Electronic Business, Solar Business, Contract manufacturing, Service and Energy Storage Business. The majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of displays for liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diodes flat screens, touch sensors, production systems for printed circuit boards, chip carriers and also smartphones, tablet computers, notebooks and other consumer electronics.