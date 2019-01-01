QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/45.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
416.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
Shares
6.2B
Outstanding
Macau Legend Development Ltd is an investment holdings company,It is engaged in the resorts and casinos industry. The business has two segments: Gaming and Non-Gaming. The Gaming segment is engaged in gaming-related services such as gaming tables and electronic gaming machines. The company's flagship resort and gaming center is The Landmark Macau, a hotel, casino, and luxury shopping center. The Non-Gaming segment is involved in hotel operations, such as food and beverage services and others. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Macau.

Macau Legend Development Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macau Legend Development (MALDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macau Legend Development (OTCPK: MALDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macau Legend Development's (MALDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Macau Legend Development.

Q

What is the target price for Macau Legend Development (MALDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Macau Legend Development

Q

Current Stock Price for Macau Legend Development (MALDF)?

A

The stock price for Macau Legend Development (OTCPK: MALDF) is $0.0672 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Macau Legend Development (MALDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Macau Legend Development.

Q

When is Macau Legend Development (OTCPK:MALDF) reporting earnings?

A

Macau Legend Development does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Macau Legend Development (MALDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macau Legend Development.

Q

What sector and industry does Macau Legend Development (MALDF) operate in?

A

Macau Legend Development is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.