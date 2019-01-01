Macau Legend Development Ltd is an investment holdings company,It is engaged in the resorts and casinos industry. The business has two segments: Gaming and Non-Gaming. The Gaming segment is engaged in gaming-related services such as gaming tables and electronic gaming machines. The company's flagship resort and gaming center is The Landmark Macau, a hotel, casino, and luxury shopping center. The Non-Gaming segment is involved in hotel operations, such as food and beverage services and others. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Macau.