There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Makepeace AD Co is a cranberry grower and a private property owner in eastern Massachusetts.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Makepeace AD Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Makepeace AD (MAKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Makepeace AD (OTCEM: MAKE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Makepeace AD's (MAKE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Makepeace AD.

Q

What is the target price for Makepeace AD (MAKE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Makepeace AD

Q

Current Stock Price for Makepeace AD (MAKE)?

A

The stock price for Makepeace AD (OTCEM: MAKE) is $4550 last updated Fri Oct 23 2020 14:05:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Makepeace AD (MAKE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $100.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 6, 2008 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Makepeace AD (OTCEM:MAKE) reporting earnings?

A

Makepeace AD does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Makepeace AD (MAKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Makepeace AD.

Q

What sector and industry does Makepeace AD (MAKE) operate in?

A

Makepeace AD is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.