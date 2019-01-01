Medipal Holdings Corp distributes pharmaceuticals and health and beauty products to medical institutions and retailers. The firm operates in three segments: prescription pharmaceutical wholesale; cosmetics, daily necessities, and OTC pharmaceutical wholesale; and animal health products wholesale. The prescription pharmaceutical business generates the majority of revenue and distributes products to hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. The cosmetics, daily necessities, and OTC pharmaceutical businesses distribute products to drugstores, convenience stores, and supermarkets. The animal health segment conducts wholesale business for animal hospitals, farms, and agricultural cooperatives. Medipal Holdings generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.