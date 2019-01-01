QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
17.79 - 17.79
Vol / Avg.
8.8K/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.38/2.02%
52 Wk
17.23 - 20.86
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
25.7
Open
17.79
P/E
13.16
EPS
49.09
Shares
210M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Medipal Holdings Corp distributes pharmaceuticals and health and beauty products to medical institutions and retailers. The firm operates in three segments: prescription pharmaceutical wholesale; cosmetics, daily necessities, and OTC pharmaceutical wholesale; and animal health products wholesale. The prescription pharmaceutical business generates the majority of revenue and distributes products to hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. The cosmetics, daily necessities, and OTC pharmaceutical businesses distribute products to drugstores, convenience stores, and supermarkets. The animal health segment conducts wholesale business for animal hospitals, farms, and agricultural cooperatives. Medipal Holdings generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

Medipal Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medipal Holdings (MAHLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medipal Holdings (OTCPK: MAHLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medipal Holdings's (MAHLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medipal Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Medipal Holdings (MAHLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medipal Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Medipal Holdings (MAHLY)?

A

The stock price for Medipal Holdings (OTCPK: MAHLY) is $17.79 last updated Today at 2:31:58 PM.

Q

Does Medipal Holdings (MAHLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 18, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Medipal Holdings (OTCPK:MAHLY) reporting earnings?

A

Medipal Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medipal Holdings (MAHLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medipal Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Medipal Holdings (MAHLY) operate in?

A

Medipal Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.