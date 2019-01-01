QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
4.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
79.4M
Outstanding
Themac Resources Group Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing natural resource properties. Its project includes the Copper flat mine. The Copper Flat Project is in the historic Hillsboro mining district of New Mexico, United States of America.

Q

How do I buy Themac Resources Gr (MACQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Themac Resources Gr (OTCPK: MACQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Themac Resources Gr's (MACQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Themac Resources Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Themac Resources Gr (MACQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Themac Resources Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Themac Resources Gr (MACQF)?

A

The stock price for Themac Resources Gr (OTCPK: MACQF) is $0.05867 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:48:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Themac Resources Gr (MACQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Themac Resources Gr.

Q

When is Themac Resources Gr (OTCPK:MACQF) reporting earnings?

A

Themac Resources Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Themac Resources Gr (MACQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Themac Resources Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Themac Resources Gr (MACQF) operate in?

A

Themac Resources Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.