MagIndustries Corp is engaged in development and exploration of potash salt deposits. The company has two business units: MagMinerals and MagForestry. It is primarily engaged in the financing, developing and placing into production or operation of the projects such as potash plant, a potash exploration and eucalyptus plantation and chip mill. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the region of Canada.

MagIndustries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MagIndustries (MAAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MagIndustries (OTCEM: MAAFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MagIndustries's (MAAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MagIndustries.

Q

What is the target price for MagIndustries (MAAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MagIndustries

Q

Current Stock Price for MagIndustries (MAAFF)?

A

The stock price for MagIndustries (OTCEM: MAAFF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 17:40:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MagIndustries (MAAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MagIndustries.

Q

When is MagIndustries (OTCEM:MAAFF) reporting earnings?

A

MagIndustries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MagIndustries (MAAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MagIndustries.

Q

What sector and industry does MagIndustries (MAAFF) operate in?

A

MagIndustries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.