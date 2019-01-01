QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Localiza Rent A Car SA is a car rental service provider with the majority of its operations in Brazil. Through its subsidiaries, the company rents cars to individuals, manages corporate car fleets, sells its fleet to the general public, and offers a franchise model. Franchisees account for roughly half of Localize's car rental locations, while the majority of cars accessible with Localize are owned by the company. The fleet rental division has long-term agreements with companies that come up for renewal roughly every two to three years. The car rental segment delivers three-quarters of yearly revenue, and fleet rental makes up the rest, with an insignificant share contributed by the franchise management division.

Analyst Ratings

Localiza Rent A Car Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Localiza Rent A Car (LZRFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Localiza Rent A Car (OTCQX: LZRFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Localiza Rent A Car's (LZRFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Localiza Rent A Car.

Q

What is the target price for Localiza Rent A Car (LZRFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Localiza Rent A Car (OTCQX: LZRFY) was reported by CGD Securities on October 1, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LZRFY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Localiza Rent A Car (LZRFY)?

A

The stock price for Localiza Rent A Car (OTCQX: LZRFY) is $11.706 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Localiza Rent A Car (LZRFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 3, 2018.

Q

When is Localiza Rent A Car (OTCQX:LZRFY) reporting earnings?

A

Localiza Rent A Car does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Localiza Rent A Car (LZRFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Localiza Rent A Car.

Q

What sector and industry does Localiza Rent A Car (LZRFY) operate in?

A

Localiza Rent A Car is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.