Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.48/2.69%
52 Wk
15.61 - 18.6
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
70.08
Open
-
P/E
27.73
EPS
0.92
Shares
297.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Leroy Seafood Group ASA is a seafood producer, originally from Norway. The company's core activities are global distribution, sale, and marketing of seafood, processed seafood, salmon, fjord trout, cod, saithe, mackerel, herring, sushi, shellfish, and other species. Leroy Seafood Group serves hotels, restaurants, and retail segments with fresh, frozen, smoked, and marinated seafood products. Its main brands are Aurora Salmon, Finest Salmon Loin, Fossen Fjord Fish, Leroj Fjord Trout, Leroy Sushi, and Leroy King Crab.

Leroy Seafood Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leroy Seafood Group (LYSFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leroy Seafood Group (OTCPK: LYSFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leroy Seafood Group's (LYSFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Leroy Seafood Group.

Q

What is the target price for Leroy Seafood Group (LYSFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Leroy Seafood Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Leroy Seafood Group (LYSFY)?

A

The stock price for Leroy Seafood Group (OTCPK: LYSFY) is $17.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:50:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leroy Seafood Group (LYSFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leroy Seafood Group.

Q

When is Leroy Seafood Group (OTCPK:LYSFY) reporting earnings?

A

Leroy Seafood Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Leroy Seafood Group (LYSFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leroy Seafood Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Leroy Seafood Group (LYSFY) operate in?

A

Leroy Seafood Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.