Leroy Seafood Group ASA is a seafood producer, originally from Norway. The company's core activities are global distribution, sale, and marketing of seafood, processed seafood, salmon, fjord trout, cod, saithe, mackerel, herring, sushi, shellfish, and other species. Leroy Seafood Group serves hotels, restaurants, and retail segments with fresh, frozen, smoked, and marinated seafood products. Its main brands are Aurora Salmon, Finest Salmon Loin, Fossen Fjord Fish, Leroj Fjord Trout, Leroy Sushi, and Leroy King Crab.