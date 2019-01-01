QQQ
Range
0.14 - 0.14
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/28.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
9.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
70M
Outstanding
Lithium Energi Exploration Inc is a Canada based exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, identification, and evaluation of assets in the lithium industry. The company mainly focuses on its portfolio of lithium properties. It holds an interest in Laguna Caro Project, Antofalla North Project, and Antofalla South Project.

Lithium Energi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lithium Energi (LXENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lithium Energi (OTCPK: LXENF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lithium Energi's (LXENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lithium Energi.

Q

What is the target price for Lithium Energi (LXENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lithium Energi

Q

Current Stock Price for Lithium Energi (LXENF)?

A

The stock price for Lithium Energi (OTCPK: LXENF) is $0.1355 last updated Today at 2:30:03 PM.

Q

Does Lithium Energi (LXENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lithium Energi.

Q

When is Lithium Energi (OTCPK:LXENF) reporting earnings?

A

Lithium Energi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lithium Energi (LXENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lithium Energi.

Q

What sector and industry does Lithium Energi (LXENF) operate in?

A

Lithium Energi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.