Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 1.2
Mkt Cap
31.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
97M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
LoopUp Group PLC is engaged in the provision of software as a service (SaaS) platform for remote business meetings. The reportable segment of the company is LoopUp revenue which consists of an ongoing contract to provide customers with access to the LoopUp conferencing platform. Geographically, it generates revenues from the UK, Other EU, North America, and the Rest of the World.

LoopUp Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LoopUp Gr (LUPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LoopUp Gr (OTCPK: LUPGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LoopUp Gr's (LUPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LoopUp Gr.

Q

What is the target price for LoopUp Gr (LUPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LoopUp Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for LoopUp Gr (LUPGF)?

A

The stock price for LoopUp Gr (OTCPK: LUPGF) is $0.326 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 16:25:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LoopUp Gr (LUPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LoopUp Gr.

Q

When is LoopUp Gr (OTCPK:LUPGF) reporting earnings?

A

LoopUp Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LoopUp Gr (LUPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LoopUp Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does LoopUp Gr (LUPGF) operate in?

A

LoopUp Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.