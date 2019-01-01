|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LoopUp Gr (OTCPK: LUPGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for LoopUp Gr.
There is no analysis for LoopUp Gr
The stock price for LoopUp Gr (OTCPK: LUPGF) is $0.326 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 16:25:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for LoopUp Gr.
LoopUp Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for LoopUp Gr.
LoopUp Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.