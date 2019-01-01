Luoyang Glass Co Ltd is a float glass manufacturing company. It manufactures ultra-thin float glass in the series of 0.12mm-2.0mm in China. The ultra-thin glass substrate is used for displaying, touching, window protection and functions in the panel display devices and touch equipment. The company generates revenue from production and sales of float sheet glass; and sale of raw materials for the production of float sheet glass. Its business segments are namely information display glass segment and new energy glass segment.