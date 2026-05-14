U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 300 points on Thursday.
Shares of STAAR Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
Staar Surgical reported quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of loss of 6 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $93.522 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $75.509 million.
STAAR Surgical gained 8.7% to $31.96 on Thursday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.