U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 300 points on Thursday.

Shares of STAAR Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Staar Surgical reported quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of loss of 6 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $93.522 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $75.509 million.

STAAR Surgical gained 8.7% to $31.96 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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