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Staar Surgical company logo displayed on mobile phone
May 14, 2026 10:01 AM 2 min read

Staar Surgical Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Joins Cisco, Yeti Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 300 points on Thursday.

Shares of STAAR Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Staar Surgical reported quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of loss of 6 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $93.522 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $75.509 million.

STAAR Surgical gained 8.7% to $31.96 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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