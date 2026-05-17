Large-cap technology and AI-linked stocks dominated Wall Street's top gainers list last week as investors rotated into companies tied to semiconductor demand, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure growth.

Strong earnings, upbeat guidance, analyst upgrades and growing optimism around AI spending helped drive momentum across several market-leading names.

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) gained 22.99% this week after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) jumped 21.25% this week. Shares are trading higher after the company reported first-quarter financial results and raised its contracted power guidance.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) jumped 19.71% this week.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) jumped 17.72% this week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) gained 16.76% this week. Multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) soared 18.35% this week.