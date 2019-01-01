ñol

Lumbee Guaranty Bank
(OTCQX:LUMB)
11.75
00
At close: May 26
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low11.24 - 15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 3.4M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2.3K
Mkt Cap39.5M
P/E9.79
50d Avg. Price12.16
Div / Yield0.26/2.21%
Payout Ratio20.83
EPS0.32
Total Float-

Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTC:LUMB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lumbee Guaranty Bank reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lumbee Guaranty Bank using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lumbee Guaranty Bank Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTCQX:LUMB) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Lumbee Guaranty Bank

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTCQX:LUMB)?
A

There are no earnings for Lumbee Guaranty Bank

Q
What were Lumbee Guaranty Bank’s (OTCQX:LUMB) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Lumbee Guaranty Bank

