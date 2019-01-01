QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.26/2.13%
52 Wk
11.05 - 15
Mkt Cap
41.3M
Payout Ratio
32.88
Open
-
P/E
16.71
EPS
0.16
Shares
3.4M
Outstanding
Lumbee Guaranty Bank is a state-chartered bank. The bank extends both commercial and consumer loans throughout its market area and offers a wide range of saving, spending and borrowing products and services. The bank conducts its operations through approximately thirteen full-service offices located in Robeson, Cumberland and Hoke Counties.

Lumbee Guaranty Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lumbee Guaranty Bank (LUMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTCQX: LUMB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Lumbee Guaranty Bank's (LUMB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lumbee Guaranty Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Lumbee Guaranty Bank (LUMB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lumbee Guaranty Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Lumbee Guaranty Bank (LUMB)?

A

The stock price for Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTCQX: LUMB) is $12.2 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:19:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lumbee Guaranty Bank (LUMB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lumbee Guaranty Bank.

Q

When is Lumbee Guaranty Bank (OTCQX:LUMB) reporting earnings?

A

Lumbee Guaranty Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lumbee Guaranty Bank (LUMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lumbee Guaranty Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Lumbee Guaranty Bank (LUMB) operate in?

A

Lumbee Guaranty Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.