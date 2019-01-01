QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 2.55
Mkt Cap
10.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
68.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 7:34PM
Real Luck Group Ltd is an betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, it offers an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. Its in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. It serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe.

Real Luck Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Real Luck Group (LUKEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Real Luck Group (OTCQB: LUKEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Real Luck Group's (LUKEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Real Luck Group.

Q

What is the target price for Real Luck Group (LUKEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Real Luck Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Real Luck Group (LUKEF)?

A

The stock price for Real Luck Group (OTCQB: LUKEF) is $0.1554 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:03:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Real Luck Group (LUKEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Real Luck Group.

Q

When is Real Luck Group (OTCQB:LUKEF) reporting earnings?

A

Real Luck Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Real Luck Group (LUKEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Real Luck Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Real Luck Group (LUKEF) operate in?

A

Real Luck Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.