Real Luck Group Ltd is an betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, it offers an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. Its in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. It serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe.