There is no Press for this Ticker
Luff Enterprises Ltd is a CBD lifestyle company. The firm is focused on providing quality and innovative products across the United States. LUFF produces a line of products. The company focuses on formulations leveraging cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN and supports them with superfoods. Its products are non-GMO, THC-free, 3rd party tested and crafted with hemp grown in the USA.

Luff Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luff Enterprises (LUFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luff Enterprises (OTCPK: LUFFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luff Enterprises's (LUFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Luff Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Luff Enterprises (LUFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Luff Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Luff Enterprises (LUFFF)?

A

The stock price for Luff Enterprises (OTCPK: LUFFF) is $0.021 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:32:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luff Enterprises (LUFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luff Enterprises.

Q

When is Luff Enterprises (OTCPK:LUFFF) reporting earnings?

A

Luff Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Luff Enterprises (LUFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luff Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Luff Enterprises (LUFFF) operate in?

A

Luff Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.