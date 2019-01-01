QQQ
LottoGopher Holdings Inc is a lottery messenger service. The company owns, operates, and maintains LottoGopher.com, an online provider of California state lottery tickets. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play along with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus.

LottoGopher Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LottoGopher Holdings (LTTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LottoGopher Holdings (OTCEM: LTTGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are LottoGopher Holdings's (LTTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LottoGopher Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for LottoGopher Holdings (LTTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LottoGopher Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for LottoGopher Holdings (LTTGF)?

A

The stock price for LottoGopher Holdings (OTCEM: LTTGF) is $0.00001 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 19:05:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LottoGopher Holdings (LTTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LottoGopher Holdings.

Q

When is LottoGopher Holdings (OTCEM:LTTGF) reporting earnings?

A

LottoGopher Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LottoGopher Holdings (LTTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LottoGopher Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does LottoGopher Holdings (LTTGF) operate in?

A

LottoGopher Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.