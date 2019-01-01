QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Larsen & Toubro Ltd is a technology, engineering, manufacturing, and financial services conglomerate. It enters contracts to construct various facilities, develop solutions for offshore and onshore hydrocarbon projects, serve power plants, build ships, and perform other engineering projects. Its integrated capabilities help customers throughout the entire value chain, from design to delivering a project. The company has several operating segments: Infrastructure segment; Power segment; Heavy Engineering segment; Defence engineering segment; and Other segments. Larsen & Toubro can supply customized solutions or standardized components for reproduction, and its service network boosts aftermarket sales.

see more
Larsen & Toubro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Larsen & Toubro (LTOUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Larsen & Toubro (OTCPK: LTOUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Larsen & Toubro's (LTOUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Larsen & Toubro.

Q

What is the target price for Larsen & Toubro (LTOUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Larsen & Toubro

Q

Current Stock Price for Larsen & Toubro (LTOUF)?

A

The stock price for Larsen & Toubro (OTCPK: LTOUF) is $24.205 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:55:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Larsen & Toubro (LTOUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 6, 2007 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Larsen & Toubro (OTCPK:LTOUF) reporting earnings?

A

Larsen & Toubro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Larsen & Toubro (LTOUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Larsen & Toubro.

Q

What sector and industry does Larsen & Toubro (LTOUF) operate in?

A

Larsen & Toubro is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.