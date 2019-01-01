|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications ProShares (ARCA: LTL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares Ultra Telecommunications ProShares.
There is no analysis for ProShares Ultra Telecommunications ProShares
The stock price for ProShares Ultra Telecommunications ProShares (ARCA: LTL) is $45.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:45:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 20, 2018.
ProShares Ultra Telecommunications ProShares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares Ultra Telecommunications ProShares.
ProShares Ultra Telecommunications ProShares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.