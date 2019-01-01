QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
122.2M
Outstanding
InZinc Mining Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The exploration projects of the company include the West Desert project, PX property and the Indy property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

InZinc Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InZinc Mining (LTHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InZinc Mining (OTCPK: LTHIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InZinc Mining's (LTHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InZinc Mining.

Q

What is the target price for InZinc Mining (LTHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InZinc Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for InZinc Mining (LTHIF)?

A

The stock price for InZinc Mining (OTCPK: LTHIF) is $0.046 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:21:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InZinc Mining (LTHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InZinc Mining.

Q

When is InZinc Mining (OTCPK:LTHIF) reporting earnings?

A

InZinc Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InZinc Mining (LTHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InZinc Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does InZinc Mining (LTHIF) operate in?

A

InZinc Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.