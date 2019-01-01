QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Living 3D Holdings Inc is engaged in the research and development of e-commerce platform, mobile game, and virtual reality application. This platform seeks to integrate web application with product manufacturing which will increase the productivity and efficiency of the operation. Most of the revenue derived from advertisement development and website development.

Analyst Ratings

Living 3D Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Living 3D Holdings (LTDH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Living 3D Holdings (OTCEM: LTDH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Living 3D Holdings's (LTDH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Living 3D Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Living 3D Holdings (LTDH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Living 3D Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Living 3D Holdings (LTDH)?

A

The stock price for Living 3D Holdings (OTCEM: LTDH) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 20:06:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Living 3D Holdings (LTDH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Living 3D Holdings.

Q

When is Living 3D Holdings (OTCEM:LTDH) reporting earnings?

A

Living 3D Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Living 3D Holdings (LTDH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Living 3D Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Living 3D Holdings (LTDH) operate in?

A

Living 3D Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.