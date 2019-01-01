Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.310
Quarterly Revenue
$13.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Latch using advanced sorting and filters.
Latch Questions & Answers
When is Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) reporting earnings?
Latch (LTCH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.24, which missed the estimate of $-0.13.
What were Latch’s (NASDAQ:LTCH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9M, which missed the estimate of $9.9M.
