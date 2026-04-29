These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Landstar System Following Strong Q1 Results

Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.12 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.171 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.156 billion.

Landstar System shares rose 2.4% to trade at $186.82 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Landstar System following earnings announcement.

Considering buying LSTR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock