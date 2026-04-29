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Morgan Stanley strategist Denny Galindo said Bitcoin has entered its “fall season” — a time to secure profits before winter. Other analysts viewed the apex cryptocurrency’s ongoing sideways movement as a “healthy consolidation phase.”
April 29, 2026 11:03 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Landstar System Following Strong Q1 Results

Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.12 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.171 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.156 billion.

Landstar System shares rose 2.4% to trade at $186.82 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Landstar System following earnings announcement.

Considering buying LSTR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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