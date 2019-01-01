QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.11/2.09%
52 Wk
0 - 6.55
Mkt Cap
555.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.82
Shares
105.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services to consumers. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties, Financial Services segment which reflects Financial Services income generated from the Estate Agency segment. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey service of residential properties. Some of the company offerings include residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing and advice on mortgages and non-investment insurance products. Geographically all the business is operated through the UK and it derives most of the revenue from Estate Agency and Related segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LSL Property Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LSL Property Services (LSLPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LSL Property Services (OTCPK: LSLPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LSL Property Services's (LSLPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LSL Property Services.

Q

What is the target price for LSL Property Services (LSLPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LSL Property Services

Q

Current Stock Price for LSL Property Services (LSLPF)?

A

The stock price for LSL Property Services (OTCPK: LSLPF) is $5.28 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 20:15:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LSL Property Services (LSLPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LSL Property Services.

Q

When is LSL Property Services (OTCPK:LSLPF) reporting earnings?

A

LSL Property Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LSL Property Services (LSLPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LSL Property Services.

Q

What sector and industry does LSL Property Services (LSLPF) operate in?

A

LSL Property Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.