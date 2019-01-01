LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services to consumers. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties, Financial Services segment which reflects Financial Services income generated from the Estate Agency segment. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey service of residential properties. Some of the company offerings include residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing and advice on mortgages and non-investment insurance products. Geographically all the business is operated through the UK and it derives most of the revenue from Estate Agency and Related segment.