There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Liska Biometry Inc is a development stage technology company. It develops fingerprint biometric solutions enabling individual authentication, identification searches.

Liska Biometry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liska Biometry (LSKA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liska Biometry (OTCEM: LSKA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liska Biometry's (LSKA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liska Biometry.

Q

What is the target price for Liska Biometry (LSKA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liska Biometry

Q

Current Stock Price for Liska Biometry (LSKA)?

A

The stock price for Liska Biometry (OTCEM: LSKA) is $0.0015 last updated Today at 2:43:06 PM.

Q

Does Liska Biometry (LSKA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liska Biometry.

Q

When is Liska Biometry (OTCEM:LSKA) reporting earnings?

A

Liska Biometry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liska Biometry (LSKA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liska Biometry.

Q

What sector and industry does Liska Biometry (LSKA) operate in?

A

Liska Biometry is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.