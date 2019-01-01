QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in buying, selling, developing, and managing commercial property in the United Kingdom. The company's real estate portfolio is made up of the office, retail, and leisure spaces in the London and Greater London regions. Office locations in London's West End, offices in the City of London, and shopping centers comprise the majority of the value of Land Securities' total assets. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from medium- to long-term leases with tenants. Land Securities' overall net rental income is fairly evenly split between revenue from its London office properties and its retail properties in Greater London.

Land Secs Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Land Secs Gr (LSGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Land Secs Gr (OTCPK: LSGOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Land Secs Gr's (LSGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Land Secs Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Land Secs Gr (LSGOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Land Secs Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Land Secs Gr (LSGOF)?

A

The stock price for Land Secs Gr (OTCPK: LSGOF) is $10.42 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:21:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Land Secs Gr (LSGOF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2018.

Q

When is Land Secs Gr (OTCPK:LSGOF) reporting earnings?

A

Land Secs Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Land Secs Gr (LSGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Land Secs Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Land Secs Gr (LSGOF) operate in?

A

Land Secs Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.