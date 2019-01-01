QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Link Reservations Inc.s, new enterprise, LinkResPet.com, a wholly-owned subsidiary is focused on providing and developing cannabidiol oil (CBD) and Hemp-based products for animals - primarily dogs, cats, and horses. Link Reservation's mission is to spread joy and health by embarking on a journey to bring a higher level of natural wellness to pets. The material is sourced only from organically grown plants. Certified quality hemp from experienced farmers dedicated to environment-friendly farming.

Link Reservations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Link Reservations (LRSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Link Reservations (OTCPK: LRSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Link Reservations's (LRSV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Link Reservations.

Q

What is the target price for Link Reservations (LRSV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Link Reservations

Q

Current Stock Price for Link Reservations (LRSV)?

A

The stock price for Link Reservations (OTCPK: LRSV) is $0.0049 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:48:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Link Reservations (LRSV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Link Reservations.

Q

When is Link Reservations (OTCPK:LRSV) reporting earnings?

A

Link Reservations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Link Reservations (LRSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Link Reservations.

Q

What sector and industry does Link Reservations (LRSV) operate in?

A

Link Reservations is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.