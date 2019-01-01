Link Reservations Inc.s, new enterprise, LinkResPet.com, a wholly-owned subsidiary is focused on providing and developing cannabidiol oil (CBD) and Hemp-based products for animals - primarily dogs, cats, and horses. Link Reservation's mission is to spread joy and health by embarking on a journey to bring a higher level of natural wellness to pets. The material is sourced only from organically grown plants. Certified quality hemp from experienced farmers dedicated to environment-friendly farming.