Lead Real Estate Co Ltd
(NASDAQ:LRE)
$6.30
0.68[12.10%]
Last update: 7:50AM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.257.000 / 85.441KMkt Cap85.944M
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range4.520 - 7.348

Lead Real Estate Co Stock (NASDAQ:LRE), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Lead Real Estate Co gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Lead Real Estate Co's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

33.9K

Short Interest %

1.55%

Days to Cover

1.13
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
LRELead Real Estate Co., Ltd Amer12/11/20231.55%2,182,60733,85230,0561.13Get Alert
LRELead Real Estate Co., Ltd Amer11/27/20231.98%2,182,60743,28716,8292.57Get Alert
LRELead Real Estate Co., Ltd Amer11/09/20232.34%2,182,60751,08013,3823.82Get Alert
LRELead Real Estate Co., Ltd Amer10/24/20233.20%2,182,60769,884138,4071Get Alert
LRELead Real Estate Co., Ltd Amer10/10/20230.40%2,182,6078,818296,6791Get Alert

