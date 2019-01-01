Lead Real Estate Co Stock (NASDAQ:LRE), Short Interest Report

|Open-
Short interest for Lead Real Estate Co gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Lead Real Estate Co's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
ticker
Name
Effective Date
% of Float Shorted
Float
Short Interest
Volume
Days to Cover
Get Alert
|LRE
|Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Amer
|12/11/2023
|1.55%
|2,182,607
|33,852
|30,056
|1.13
|LRE
|Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Amer
|11/27/2023
|1.98%
|2,182,607
|43,287
|16,829
|2.57
|LRE
|Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Amer
|11/09/2023
|2.34%
|2,182,607
|51,080
|13,382
|3.82
|LRE
|Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Amer
|10/24/2023
|3.20%
|2,182,607
|69,884
|138,407
|1
|LRE
|Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Amer
|10/10/2023
|0.40%
|2,182,607
|8,818
|296,679
|1
