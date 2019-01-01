Lead Real Estate Co Ltd
(NASDAQ:LRE)
Open0Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / -Mkt Cap0
Day Range0 - 052 Wk Range- - -

Lead Real Estate Co Stock (NASDAQ:LRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Lead Real Estate Co

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no price target for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no analyst for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Lead Real Estate Co (LRE) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Lead Real Estate Co Stock (NASDAQ:LRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Lead Real Estate Co

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no price target for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no analyst for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Lead Real Estate Co (LRE) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Lead Real Estate Co Stock (NASDAQ:LRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Lead Real Estate Co

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no price target for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no analyst for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Lead Real Estate Co (LRE) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Lead Real Estate Co Stock (NASDAQ:LRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Lead Real Estate Co

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no price target for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no analyst for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Lead Real Estate Co (LRE) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Lead Real Estate Co Stock (NASDAQ:LRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Lead Real Estate Co

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no price target for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no analyst for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Lead Real Estate Co (LRE) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Lead Real Estate Co Stock (NASDAQ:LRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Lead Real Estate Co

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no price target for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no analyst for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Lead Real Estate Co (LRE) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Lead Real Estate Co Stock (NASDAQ:LRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Lead Real Estate Co

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no price target for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no analyst for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Lead Real Estate Co (LRE) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Lead Real Estate Co Stock (NASDAQ:LRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

0

Analyst Ratings for Lead Real Estate Co

No Data
Q

What is the target price for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no price target for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no analyst for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Lead Real Estate Co (LRE)?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Lead Real Estate Co (LRE) correct?

A

There is no next analyst rating for Lead Real Estate Co

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved