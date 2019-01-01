QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
3.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.05
EPS
-0.01
Shares
54.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Laredo Oil Inc is a management services company. It is engaged in managing the acquisition and conventional operation of mature oil fields and the further recovery of stranded oil from those fields using enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods. The company focuses on EOR applications in depleted and mature oil fields.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Laredo Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laredo Oil (LRDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laredo Oil (OTCPK: LRDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Laredo Oil's (LRDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Laredo Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Laredo Oil (LRDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Laredo Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Laredo Oil (LRDC)?

A

The stock price for Laredo Oil (OTCPK: LRDC) is $0.0605 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:48:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laredo Oil (LRDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laredo Oil.

Q

When is Laredo Oil (OTCPK:LRDC) reporting earnings?

A

Laredo Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Laredo Oil (LRDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laredo Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Laredo Oil (LRDC) operate in?

A

Laredo Oil is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.