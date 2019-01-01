Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc focuses on verification, management and monetization of Digital ID, letting users control and benefit from engagements. The Liquid Avatar App allows users to create facets of their online ID giving control over the use of the data through its biometrically based SSI, using blockchain tech. At no cost to consumers, Liquid Avatar gains revenues through permission-based offers and services, such as KABN Visa Card, KABN KASH and other services and marketplace programs.