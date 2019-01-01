QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/182.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
16.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
134.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc focuses on verification, management and monetization of Digital ID, letting users control and benefit from engagements. The Liquid Avatar App allows users to create facets of their online ID giving control over the use of the data through its biometrically based SSI, using blockchain tech. At no cost to consumers, Liquid Avatar gains revenues through permission-based offers and services, such as KABN Visa Card, KABN KASH and other services and marketplace programs.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Liquid Avatar Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Liquid Avatar (LQAVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Liquid Avatar (OTCQB: LQAVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Liquid Avatar's (LQAVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Liquid Avatar.

Q

What is the target price for Liquid Avatar (LQAVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Liquid Avatar

Q

Current Stock Price for Liquid Avatar (LQAVF)?

A

The stock price for Liquid Avatar (OTCQB: LQAVF) is $0.125 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:19:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Liquid Avatar (LQAVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Liquid Avatar.

Q

When is Liquid Avatar (OTCQB:LQAVF) reporting earnings?

A

Liquid Avatar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Liquid Avatar (LQAVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Liquid Avatar.

Q

What sector and industry does Liquid Avatar (LQAVF) operate in?

A

Liquid Avatar is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.