QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Longport INC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-resolution ultrasound imaging systems. The company applications include Wound assessment and prevention, Dermatology, Aesthetics, and Research.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Longport Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Longport (LPTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Longport (OTCEM: LPTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Longport's (LPTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Longport.

Q

What is the target price for Longport (LPTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Longport

Q

Current Stock Price for Longport (LPTI)?

A

The stock price for Longport (OTCEM: LPTI) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Nov 09 2021 20:51:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Longport (LPTI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 31, 1999 to stockholders of record on June 28, 1999.

Q

When is Longport (OTCEM:LPTI) reporting earnings?

A

Longport does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Longport (LPTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Longport.

Q

What sector and industry does Longport (LPTI) operate in?

A

Longport is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.