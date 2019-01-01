QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
LEEP Inc is the creator and manufacturer of the LeepCore Steel SIP(structural insulated panel) which is a galvanized steel skin, polyurethane foam core, load-bearing SIP that is used to construct walls, roofs and floors.

Analyst Ratings

LEEP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LEEP (LPPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LEEP (OTCEM: LPPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LEEP's (LPPI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LEEP.

Q

What is the target price for LEEP (LPPI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for LEEP

Q

Current Stock Price for LEEP (LPPI)?

A

The stock price for LEEP (OTCEM: LPPI) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 15:27:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LEEP (LPPI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LEEP.

Q

When is LEEP (OTCEM:LPPI) reporting earnings?

A

LEEP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is LEEP (LPPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LEEP.

Q

What sector and industry does LEEP (LPPI) operate in?

A

LEEP is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.