|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LEEP (OTCEM: LPPI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for LEEP.
There is no analysis for LEEP
The stock price for LEEP (OTCEM: LPPI) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 15:27:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for LEEP.
LEEP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for LEEP.
LEEP is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.