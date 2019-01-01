QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Lot78 Inc is engaged in the apparel manufacturing industry. It designs, markets, distributes and sells apparel under the Lot78 brand name to fashion-conscious consumers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It offers a collection of men's and women's ready to wear line, which includes leather jackets, T-shirts, sweats, knitwear, accessories, jeans, chinos, and wool coats. The company sells its products to department stores, specialty retailers, and boutiques.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lot78 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lot78 (LOTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lot78 (OTCPK: LOTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lot78's (LOTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lot78.

Q

What is the target price for Lot78 (LOTE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lot78

Q

Current Stock Price for Lot78 (LOTE)?

A

The stock price for Lot78 (OTCPK: LOTE) is $0.00695 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:36:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lot78 (LOTE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lot78.

Q

When is Lot78 (OTCPK:LOTE) reporting earnings?

A

Lot78 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lot78 (LOTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lot78.

Q

What sector and industry does Lot78 (LOTE) operate in?

A

Lot78 is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.