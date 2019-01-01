Lot78 Inc is engaged in the apparel manufacturing industry. It designs, markets, distributes and sells apparel under the Lot78 brand name to fashion-conscious consumers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It offers a collection of men's and women's ready to wear line, which includes leather jackets, T-shirts, sweats, knitwear, accessories, jeans, chinos, and wool coats. The company sells its products to department stores, specialty retailers, and boutiques.