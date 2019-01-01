QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lonking Holdings Ltd is a construction and logistics machinery manufacturers in China. It produces wheel loaders, excavators, road rollers, forklifts, and other heavy equipment. In addition, the company supplies individual components, including gearboxes, converters, axles, and hydraulic components. Lonking Holdings has three operating segments: Sale of construction machinery (majority of total revenue), Finance lease of construction machinery, and Financial investment. Used equipment and leasing solutions help extend offerings and pinpoint the correct solution for each customer. Trained technicians provide aftermarket services and parts to maximize equipment efficiency. The majority of sales are derived from China.

Lonking Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lonking Holdings (LONKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lonking Holdings (OTCPK: LONKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lonking Holdings's (LONKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lonking Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Lonking Holdings (LONKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lonking Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Lonking Holdings (LONKF)?

A

The stock price for Lonking Holdings (OTCPK: LONKF) is $0.2536 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:02:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lonking Holdings (LONKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lonking Holdings.

Q

When is Lonking Holdings (OTCPK:LONKF) reporting earnings?

A

Lonking Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lonking Holdings (LONKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lonking Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Lonking Holdings (LONKF) operate in?

A

Lonking Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.