Lonking Holdings Ltd is a construction and logistics machinery manufacturers in China. It produces wheel loaders, excavators, road rollers, forklifts, and other heavy equipment. In addition, the company supplies individual components, including gearboxes, converters, axles, and hydraulic components. Lonking Holdings has three operating segments: Sale of construction machinery (majority of total revenue), Finance lease of construction machinery, and Financial investment. Used equipment and leasing solutions help extend offerings and pinpoint the correct solution for each customer. Trained technicians provide aftermarket services and parts to maximize equipment efficiency. The majority of sales are derived from China.