Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
268.2K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
2.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Logicquest Technology Inc is a United States based shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Logicquest Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Logicquest Tech (LOGQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Logicquest Tech (OTCPK: LOGQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Logicquest Tech's (LOGQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Logicquest Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Logicquest Tech (LOGQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Logicquest Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Logicquest Tech (LOGQ)?

A

The stock price for Logicquest Tech (OTCPK: LOGQ) is $0.1165 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 14:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Logicquest Tech (LOGQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Logicquest Tech.

Q

When is Logicquest Tech (OTCPK:LOGQ) reporting earnings?

A

Logicquest Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Logicquest Tech (LOGQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Logicquest Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Logicquest Tech (LOGQ) operate in?

A

Logicquest Tech is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.