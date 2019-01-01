QQQ
Lenzing AG manufactures and sells botanic cellulose fibers and other chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product. The fibers segment, which generates nearly all of the firm's revenue, sells fibers used to make clothing and footwear, including athletic wear and compression apparel. Lenzing's fibers are also used to produce carpet, upholstery, skincare and cosmetics, and flame retardant clothing. The Lenzing Technik segment offers pulp technologies and provides mechanical construction and industrial services. Most of the revenue comes from Asia.

Lenzing Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lenzing (LNZNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lenzing (OTCPK: LNZNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lenzing's (LNZNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lenzing.

Q

What is the target price for Lenzing (LNZNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lenzing

Q

Current Stock Price for Lenzing (LNZNF)?

A

The stock price for Lenzing (OTCPK: LNZNF) is $119.425 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:38:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lenzing (LNZNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lenzing.

Q

When is Lenzing (OTCPK:LNZNF) reporting earnings?

A

Lenzing does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lenzing (LNZNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lenzing.

Q

What sector and industry does Lenzing (LNZNF) operate in?

A

Lenzing is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.