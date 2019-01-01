Lenzing AG manufactures and sells botanic cellulose fibers and other chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product. The fibers segment, which generates nearly all of the firm's revenue, sells fibers used to make clothing and footwear, including athletic wear and compression apparel. Lenzing's fibers are also used to produce carpet, upholstery, skincare and cosmetics, and flame retardant clothing. The Lenzing Technik segment offers pulp technologies and provides mechanical construction and industrial services. Most of the revenue comes from Asia.