Leonteq AG is an independent technology and service provider for investment solutions. The company issues its own financial products and distributes products issued by other financial companies on its digital platforms. Leonteq's clients are often banking and financial institutions and insurers. Product and service offerings include structured investment products and digital platforms for unit-linked life insurance policies of insurers. Leonteq operates under two business segments: investment solutions and insurance and wealth planning solutions. The majority of revenue is generated from the investment solutions business line, and most of its revenue is earned in Europe, with some contribution from Asia.