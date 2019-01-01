QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
80.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.12
EPS
0
Shares
100.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Esrey Resources Ltd is a Canada based company focused on the extraction of zinc, lead and other metals from these waste materials in a hydrometallurgical process. Its hydrometallurgical pilot plant, located in Macedonia, is capable to develop hydrometallurgical processing approximately 100 tonnes of feed per annum.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Esrey Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Esrey Resources (LNGYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Esrey Resources (OTCEM: LNGYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Esrey Resources's (LNGYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Esrey Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Esrey Resources (LNGYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Esrey Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Esrey Resources (LNGYF)?

A

The stock price for Esrey Resources (OTCEM: LNGYF) is $0.0008 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 18:25:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Esrey Resources (LNGYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Esrey Resources.

Q

When is Esrey Resources (OTCEM:LNGYF) reporting earnings?

A

Esrey Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Esrey Resources (LNGYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Esrey Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Esrey Resources (LNGYF) operate in?

A

Esrey Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.