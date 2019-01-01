QQQ
Laser Energetics Inc is a United States based laser technology company. It offers designing, engineering and manufacturing of Ultraviolet, IR, Visible and tunable laser-based processes for Defense and Medical applications. The company's products and services are segmented into four business sectors. The Services consist of; Laser Process Development and Laser Contract Manufacturing Services, and the Products consist of; Solid State Alexandrite Lasers and Alexandrite Laser Systems.

Laser Energetics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Laser Energetics (LNGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Laser Energetics (OTCEM: LNGT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Laser Energetics's (LNGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Laser Energetics.

Q

What is the target price for Laser Energetics (LNGT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Laser Energetics

Q

Current Stock Price for Laser Energetics (LNGT)?

A

The stock price for Laser Energetics (OTCEM: LNGT) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Laser Energetics (LNGT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Laser Energetics.

Q

When is Laser Energetics (OTCEM:LNGT) reporting earnings?

A

Laser Energetics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Laser Energetics (LNGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Laser Energetics.

Q

What sector and industry does Laser Energetics (LNGT) operate in?

A

Laser Energetics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.